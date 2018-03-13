Menu
Heather Locklear Read this Next

Heather Locklear won't face domestic abuse charges, but she's still in a mess of trouble
Advertisement

Almost a year after he was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct while shooting a movie in Savannah, Georgia, Shia LaBeouf is finally breaking his silence on the incident, which also included several videos of his subsequent profane rants in the squad car and at the police station.


“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” the actor said. “White privilege and desperation and disaster … It came from a place of self-centered delusion … It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested. I fucked up.”

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf learns his fate in a Savannah courtroom after going on a drunken rampage

Footage of LaBeouf’s arrest made its rounds on the internet following the ordeal. In it, he threatened to shoot one of the officers while riding in the back of a patrol car, screaming at him, “If I had my gun, I’ll blow your shit up!” In a video taken at the police station, he made racist comments toward an African-American police officer by telling him he’s “going to hell, straight to hell, bro” for working with the police as a black man. In another video, LaBeouf taunted a white police officer, making inappropriate remarks toward him regarding his wife.

“I’m a buffoon,” he said looking back. “My public outbursts are failures. They’re not strategic. They’re a struggling motherfucker showing his ass in front of the world.”

RELATED: Following his drunken rant and arrest this weekend, Shia LaBeouf’s lawyer insists he’s “not an alcoholic”

LaBeouf apologized for his behavior in a statement weeks after his arrest, saying, “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst.” He was court-ordered to attend rehab for 10 weeks.

“I’ve got to look at my failures in the face for a while,” he said. “I need to take ownership of my shit and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I’m trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes. I’ve been falling forward for a long time. Most of my life. The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot.”

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement