New mom Ciara can’t stop showing off pictures of her 9-month-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson!

The singer showed off another picture of her baby girl, this time giving cuddles to her dad, Russell Wilson, and we can’t help but notice that she is totally his mini-me!





“Daddy and SiSi. To Sweet,” Ciara captioned the adorable close-up shot on Instagram

Daddy and SiSi. To Sweet 😍 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:19am PST

Ciara and Wilson welcomed their little bundle of joy on April 28, 2017. This is the second child for the singer, who shares son Future Zahir, 3, with rapper Future.

Just last week, Ciara shared the first ever public image of her daughter taken by Wilson to support her new Trace Me app.

“She’s The Sweetest Angel! Read my letter to Sienna and see more photos of Baby SiSi and I Shot By Daddy on my TraceMe App. ❤,” she wrote.

Fans went wild over the first image of the chubby baby in the comments section of Ciara’s stunning Feb. 15 photo.

“Finally! And we love her so much already 😍😍♥☺,” one excited fan wrote.

Of course, Sienna Princess isn’t the only cute baby in that house. Big brother Future Zahir landed a modeling contract with Gap Kids, and the proud mom shared the big news in July 2017.

“Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I’m honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from his debut.