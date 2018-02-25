Congratulations are in order for singer Robin Thicke and his model girlfriend April Love Geary, as they have finally welcomed their first child together into the world.





According to an Instagram video Thicke posted, Mia Love Thicke was born on Feb. 22. The video featured the singer cuddling with the newborn and included the caption “Thank you God and April Love.”

This is Thicke’s first child with Geary and his second overall, as he shares custody of his 7-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Thicke and Geary previously announced they were expecting a daughter back in August when Geary shared an ultrasound photo on Instagram. She wrote, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!” Thicke’s father, actor Alan Thicke, passed away in December 2016.

Since announcing they were expecting a daughter, Geary has continued to document her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing several racy photos of her growing baby bump. The couple even revealed Mia’s name through a massive floral display during their baby shower on Jan. 20.

SO EXTRA 🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:05pm PST