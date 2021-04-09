Stanley Tucci has been delighting audiences as an excellent character actor with the charm and looks of a heartthrob for decades with his work on stage, television, and movies. Over the last year, Tucci Fever has swept a weary, pandemic-battered world, starting with the viral March 2020 video of his mixing up a perfect negroni.

It continued with the 2021 premier of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy on CNN, in which he travels across Italy and eats regional cuisine. Tucci presented the now-famous negroni to his lucky wife, Felicity Blunt, who is also the co-author of the 2014 cookbook The Tucci Table. Who is Felicity Blunt and how did she and Stanley Tucci meet?

Stanley Tucci’s Long and Varied Career

Stanley Tucci was born in Peekskill, New York on November 11, 1960, to Joan and Stanley Tucci, per IMDB. He started acting on stage, making his Broadway debut in 1982 and his film debut in 1985 with the movie Pritzi’s Honor. In 1996, Tucci co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in Big Night, a cinematic ode to Italian food, which would become a theme in his career. He went on to write and direct several more movies and has acted in a wide variety of award-winning roles.

He won both a Best Actor Golden Globe and a Lead Actor Emmy for his role as gossip columnist Walter Winchell in the 1998 HBO movie Winchell, a Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his role in the 2001 television movie Conspiracy and was nominated for an Oscar for his role as a child murderer in 2009’s The Lovely Bones.

In 2006 he starred alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada. He would team up with Streep once again when he played her husband in 2009’s Julie & Julia and would reach his biggest audience with his role as Caesar Flickman in the 2012 blockbuster adaptation of The Hunger Games. He recently worked once again with Anne Hathaway on the 2020 adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic The Witches.

Lucky Enough To Find Love Twice

Stanley Tucci met his first wife, Kathryn “Kate” Spath-Tucci, a social worker, in 1995. They had three children, Nicolo, Isabel, and Camilla. As reported by Hello Magazine, Kate died of breast cancer in 2009 at the age of 47. In a 2021 interview with CBS This Morning, Tucci relayed the struggle with grief Kate’s death brought him: “You never stop grieving. It’s still hard after 11 years. It’s still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can’t let it… and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

Tucci went on to find love again with his second wife, Felicity Blunt, a literary agent and sister of Emily Blunt, Tucci’s co-star in The Devil Wears Prada. Emily introduced Stanley and Felicity at her 2011 wedding to actor John Krasinski. The couple married in 2012 and have two children, son Matteo Oliver and daughter Emilia Giovanna.

Tucci admitted in the interview with CBS Sunday Morning, “It was very hard to go on vacations at first, really hard to go with Felicity someplace. I felt guilty. It’s horrible. You always feel guilty.” He went on to note that he still has some photographs of Kate around at home and even told host Marc Maron on an episode of Maron’s podcast WTF that he had a picture of Kate and Felicity together. Per People magazine, Tucci’s first and second wives met at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada. Tucci told Maron, “And, actually, Felicity — Emily’s sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd. And then many years later, I ended up marrying Felicity.”