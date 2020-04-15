Steve Harvey, one of the greatest comedians of all time and the current host of Family Feud, spent a Sunday reflecting on God and His grace. Harvey, who uses his celebrity and success to promote and support a number of charitable causes, including The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, a philanthropic organization that provides services for youths in need, holds yearly camps for fatherless children, and helps provide scholarships to Kent State University, which Harvey attended.

The Emmy and NAACP award-winning talk show host, who grew up in West Virginia and has been a practicing Christian his entire life, shared a moving post with fans on Facebook and spoke candidly about his relationship with God and his faith.

“If you honor God, God gives you grace and faith. Since you can’t buy it, since you can’t purchase grace, you can’t purchase faith, He gives it out to whoever He wants to have it,” Harvey said. “But, you can do some things to get more of it.” “Gratitude and honor. If you are grateful, He will give you more things to be grateful for. If you honor Him and give Him credit, you give Him the praise and the honor, He will do things for you that you can’t even explain. He will reveal stuff to you that you will never know. He’ll show you things your eyes can’t see. That’s the beauty of gratitude and honoring Him.”





Great words from a funny, truly wise man who has seen a whole lot over the years. It’s always uplifting to see such a successful entertainer recognize their blessings and be able to put everything that has come into their lives in perspective.

This post was originally published October 23, 2017.