Steve Martin is officially vaccinated! Comedy fans rejoice. This national treasure received his first dose of the long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine yesterday in New York City. His hilarious tweet about the vaccination process has already gone viral. He wrote: “Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” Looks like minor side effects were not Steve Martin’s greatest concern when it came to getting his vaccination. In addition to thanking the US Army, the National Guard, and, of course, “science,” the 75-year-old actor also shared another tweet detailed his experience signing up.

“I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center,” Steve Martin tweeted in response to a follower. This is great advice for anyone now eligible to receive the Coronavirus vaccine. Those living in New York City can check out this link. Otherwise, sign-up protocol varies by location. You can use this resource from CNN to determine what your next steps might be. (Scroll to the bottom for state-specific information.)

Steve Martin in the Pandemic

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

Tweeting aside, Steve Martin stayed busy throughout the past year. He published a collection of cartoons with Harry Bliss, A Wealth of Pigeons, and participated in the highly anticipated Father of the Bride reunion on Netflix. He’s also spent the past month in New York shooting an upcoming series with his dear friend Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building.

Steve Martin on Twitter

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

Even during a global pandemic, Steve Martin manages to keep us entertained. In September, he joked on Twitter: “I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution.”

Silly Steve! He could have just worn an arrow through his head.

Hopefully, when Martin receives his second dose of the covid-19 vaccine, he will let his social media followers know. With 2021 off to such a rocky start, due to rioters at the Capitol last week and fears of violence surrounding Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration, we could all use a dose (no pun intended) of good news. As the Covid-19 vaccination officially rolls out, ideally we can all look ahead to healthier days.

Please follow the example of Hollywood celebs like Steve Martin and sign up for your vaccine today!

‘Father of the Bride: Part 3 (ish)’