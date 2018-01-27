Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-27 at 11.28.28 AM Read this Next

Tom Cruise shares a gruesome slow motion video of his ankle breaking
Advertisement

American music icon Tom Petty sadly passed away last October, to the heartbreak of millions across the world.

One of those hit hardest was his great friend and fellow musician Stevie Nicks.


Friday night, at an event honoring Fleetwood Mac, Nicks shared some thought words about her dear friend Tom Petty.

“The loss of Tom Petty has just about broken my heart,” she said, pointing out that his daughter was in attendance. “He was not only a good man to go down the river with, as Johnny Cash said, but he was a great father, and a great friend. My heart will never get over this.”

“He did the MusiCares tribute last year, you probably know that,” she said. “And he spent a lot of time after that night talking to me about how important it was to him. And maybe he was talking about it because Tom was ill. He was not well. And he fought his way through that tour. He should have canceled, and he should have gone home, and gone to the hospital, but not Tom. He was going to go down that river. And so God bless him, he finished the tour at the Hollywood Bowl, three shows, and one week later he died.

“But he got down the river. So, Tom, I know you’re standing next to me, because you always have been for so many years,” Nicks finished, as her voice tried to hold back the tears.

Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow, right, pose with honorees, Stevie Nicks, from second left, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie onstage at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tom Petty passed away October 2 at the age of 66 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles a day after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, spokeswoman Carla Sacks said.

Stevie Nicks talks about how her heart will never be the same after the loss of her friend Tom Petty Screenshot/Twitter
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

After six miscarriages, “General Hospital” alum reveals the heartbreaking news we hoped we’d never hear

After six miscarriages, “General Hospital” alum reveals the heartbreaking news we hoped we’d never hear

Former “Charmed” star just unloaded on the CW channel for this impending reboot

Former “Charmed” star just unloaded on the CW channel for this impending reboot

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement