American music icon Tom Petty sadly passed away last October, to the heartbreak of millions across the world.

One of those hit hardest was his great friend and fellow musician Stevie Nicks.





Friday night, at an event honoring Fleetwood Mac, Nicks shared some thought words about her dear friend Tom Petty.

“The loss of Tom Petty has just about broken my heart,” she said, pointing out that his daughter was in attendance. “He was not only a good man to go down the river with, as Johnny Cash said, but he was a great father, and a great friend. My heart will never get over this.”

Stevie Nicks remembers her friend and tourmate Tom Petty, whose death "has just about broken my heart" pic.twitter.com/Jt9uucb1Ot — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) January 27, 2018

“He did the MusiCares tribute last year, you probably know that,” she said. “And he spent a lot of time after that night talking to me about how important it was to him. And maybe he was talking about it because Tom was ill. He was not well. And he fought his way through that tour. He should have canceled, and he should have gone home, and gone to the hospital, but not Tom. He was going to go down that river. And so God bless him, he finished the tour at the Hollywood Bowl, three shows, and one week later he died.

“But he got down the river. So, Tom, I know you’re standing next to me, because you always have been for so many years,” Nicks finished, as her voice tried to hold back the tears.

Tom Petty passed away October 2 at the age of 66 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles a day after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, spokeswoman Carla Sacks said.