There are few things cuter than seeing David Harbour get his groove on with some of the purest animals on the planet.

As Mashable reported in January, the “Stranger Things” actor reached out to Greenpeace and asked how many retweets he would need to accumulate to be sent where he could dance with emperor penguins.





A very specific request.

Hey @Greenpeace , how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies? Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males… — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 21, 2018

The environmental group responded and told him that he’d need to grab over 200,000 retweets to be successful. The challenge was set and eventually met thanks to all of the people wanting to see him do “the Hopper dance” with the flightless birds.

Earlier in the week, Harbour shared precious videos of his dream coming true.

He asked his new friends if they watched “Stranger Things” and we’re going to guess that their answers translate to “No.”

https://t.co/29mTHvLYOA

here's a petition to create the largest protected area in the world.@Greenpeace has 1M sigs.

let's give them 1.8.

1.8 million.

1 for every proposed square km

for the 'guins.

here's me dancing with them,

as promised.

they don't have netflix.@Greenpeace ? pic.twitter.com/jjLBk2XOIr — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) February 20, 2018

People were excited for him.

Omg I freaking love that this actually happened for him — Desymarie727 (@desymarie7271) February 20, 2018

For the ‘Guins! pic.twitter.com/lPyWH6UqNz — Corey Jake Lewis (@Corey_Lewis_) February 20, 2018

.@DavidKHarbour doing his dadbod Stranger Things dance in Antarctica is everything. I do wish he had some Jim Croce though! https://t.co/NAYLcyXSb2 — Gina Marie (@GinaMarieRu) February 21, 2018

Seriously, the moment was just a delight to see.

Love it!!! Just brilliant. For a great cause too. https://t.co/CrmF2W3Jed — Sophie (@FranticBlonde) February 20, 2018

my face hurts from smiling https://t.co/qC000VFPwz — Amanda Sales (@Scamandalous) February 20, 2018

He is a treasure. https://t.co/BWsV1pjuKl — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 21, 2018

Some even thought he proved himself qualified to take on other endeavors.

the dude oughta narrate his own wildlife tv show, fits perfectly in. 👏 — Eléo (@eleotheone) February 20, 2018

Whether it’s chilling with penguins, showing up in yearbook pictures or even officiating someone’s wedding, we can honestly say that Harbour is living his best life.

Well done!

Thank you for sharing this adventure with us. — Becky (@potterphyle) February 20, 2018

