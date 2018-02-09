Honey Boo Boo aired some major dirty laundry in this sneak peek for Friday’s “Mama June: From Not To Hot.”

In the clip, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson shocks her father when she reveals that her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is expecting her first child.





“Pumpkin just had Josh [Efird] move up and now she’s pregnant,” Alana tells a shocked Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his wife Jennifer Lamb. “I mean, Pumpkin and Josh and Mama and her new boyfriend. … It can get lonely some times. I got [my dog] Jelly Bean but it’s the only person I got.”

In the confessional Thompson and Lamb really go in on Mama June Shannon’s parenting choices.

“Pumpkin’s pregnant. June is sleeping and hanging around another man. Alana is running off. I can’t get visitation but they look at me as the bad parent. It don’t make no damn sense,” Thompson said.

Lamb added, “June keeps saying Alana doesn’t want to see her daddy but here she is. It just proves what a lying sack of s**t June is.”

It should also be noted that Shannon had no idea where Alana is. Shannon and new boyfriend, Geno, eventually track the teen down and things heat up when Pumpkin gets into it with Mama June.

“Pumpkin thinks she knows everything right now at the age of 17, but pregnant or not, I brought Pumpkin into this world and I can take her out,” Shannon tells the cameras in her confessional.

As Pumpkin storms out of Shannon’s home, she shares a few parting words for her mother.

“See you later, I’m gone, bitch,” she said.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

