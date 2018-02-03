Sugar Bear’s wife takes a nasty swipe at Mama June Shannon on the latest episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” and we’re dying to see how the matriarch responds.





During the episode, which is set to air on Friday night, Sugar Bear gets his “mandatory” call from daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson after he and his ex agreed to the weekly arrangement. Their talk, however, is a bit awkward as he struggles to hold a conversation with her and accidentally asks a few questions more than once.

“This isn’t going like I wanted it to. Talking to my dad is a lot more awkward than I remember,” Honey Boo Boo says afterwards. “I mean there is a lot of stuff that I do want to talk to my dad about … like Pumpkin’s baby and Geno and Josh moving in, but it just feels way too weird.”

Her father, on the other hand, didn’t appear to thing anything was amiss, telling his wife Jennifer Lamb, “I think this is going really well because Alana was so happy to talk to me.”

“That just shows you June’s a lying bitch,” she bluntly responds — and we have yet to see if and how Mama June reacts.

The comment follows a similar one made by Lamb during last season’s reunion when she called Mama June a “stupid bitch” after she accused Sugar Bear of being a “piece of s**t father.” Lamb had also previously hurled the insult at Mama June during her wedding to Sugar Bear, saying, “You’ve always been a bitch. You’ve always been rude. That’s why you don’t have him anymore.”

