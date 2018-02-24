On Friday’s episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” Sugar Bear’s new wife, Jennifer Lamb, contemplates having weight loss surgery after experiencing health complications from her weight, but she doesn’t want to end up looking like Mama June.





“Lately I’ve been having these chest pains, being dizzy and just not feeling right … With the dizziness and the chest pain going on, I’m starting to worry that something is seriously wrong,” she said. “My joints, my knees, my hip. There’s days I can’t even function because they hurt so bad. I’m having chest pains, where you get out and you start walking, and you can’t breathe. At 44, I shouldn’t be doing that.”

Lamb went to the doctor and found out that she weighed a whopping 431 pounds before being transferred to a weight specialist, who recommended losing about half of her excess weight: 125 pounds. Lamb, however, was hesitant about undergoing a procedure to make it happen.

RELATED: See the moment Sugar Bear learns the results of a paternity test to see if Honey Boo Boo is his daughter

“I don’t believe in having surgery like June did just to lose weight. I’ve always said big is beautiful, and I will always stand by that,” she said. “I don’t want to look like June. I never would want to look like June, but if I keep doing what I’m doing now, I’m not guaranteed the next five years.”

In addition to the possibility of looking like Mama June, Lamb was afraid Sugar Bear wouldn’t be pleased about her weight loss, saying, “He loves me the way I am, so that’s sort of what scares me too. One thing I know: Mike don’t have nothing to do with no one that looks like June.”

In the end, she decided to tell Sugar Bear about her potential weight loss surgery when “the time is right.”

“Living with the weight on me could do more damage than having surgery,” she said. “I don’t want to look like June. I just want to be me — not to look like a bobblehead Barbie doll.”

RELATED: Mama June shares an update on her health one year after shedding a whopping 300 pounds