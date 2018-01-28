Thirty-year-old plus-sized supermodel Ashley Graham let it all hang out during a recent trip to the beach with a friend, and she’s got the pics to prove it!





In one particularly cheeky post, the Graham and fellow plus-sized model Tabria Majors showed off their butts.

In another image, the pair can be seen standing side-by-side wearing similar bikinis.

Graham is definitely comfortable in her own skin, and she bore plenty of in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue last year. But the first plus-sized model to make Vogue’s cover said she wasn’t always this confident about her bodacious bod.

“This confidence is not something that happens overnight,” Graham told Page Six. “I have been working on it for a long time.”

Graham was honored recently at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th Anniversary Benefit, and talked about food, modeling and how she thinks she is the “fattest woman alive.”

“You can eat a whole bowl of pasta and then you can go and do a lingerie shoot the next day, and I say to myself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I am just like any other woman and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive’ — but it is really about how you handle your situation,” she told Page Six. “I look in the mirror and do affirmations … ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute!’ … Words have power, and if you are going to use your words negatively, then that is exactly what is going to happen in your life.”

Graham said that her success as a supermodel is a “huge testament to how the industry has changed.”

She has created fashion collective Alda with “five curvy models that are trying to shape the industry. We … [try to convince] kids to love the skin they are in.”

RELATED: Model Ashley Graham comes forward with a heartbreaking story from her past in a new memoir