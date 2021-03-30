Suzanne Somers is back at it again letting us into her sex life. After 44 years of marriage, Somers and her husband Alan Hamel have openly stated that they have not lost their spark. Their sexual spark to be exact. The Three’s Company star recently revealed that she and her husband recently had sex at least three times in one day…before noon. The 74-year-old got candid about the intimate details of her sex life on the podcast Heather Dubrow’s World, saying, “At this stage of life, most people think that’s over the hill. What time is it, noon? I had sex with him three times so far today.”

Somers noted that her husband, who is 84-years-old, is usually ready first thing in the morning, saying, “What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that’s suddenly like, ‘Oh there he is.’ I’m like, ‘Could you just wait ’til the sun comes up?’” Talk about a wild sex drive.

Suzanne Somers Talks Sex Life

She gushed, “God, our relationship has always been amazing. But now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start — now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun.”

Now I know what you’re thinking, this is wild for people their age. But I will say this, it is an improvement from back in 2019 when she revealed that the couple had sex twice a day thanks to their weekly shots of PT-141, which is a melanocortin hormone replacement peptide that generates sexual arousal. She and the Canadian TV host tied the knot back in 1977 and recently celebrated their 44th anniversary in November 2020.

Suzanne Somers Says She and Husband Alan Hamel Have Sex 3 Times a Day

The Hollywood actress posted an Instagram video tribute where the Step by Step actress captioned it, “Happy Anniversary Al! My darling, @therealalanhamel – how I love being your wife. Married today 44 years and together 53 years! I don’t want to spend a day without you. What a life! Happy Anniversary!”

Back in March, the actress told People that she never enjoyed anybody in her whole life the way she enjoyed her husband. She noted, “We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable. And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and sexy. And it’s not romantic for old people. It’s cool!” Looks to me like Somers and her husband are doing pretty well during this Coronavirus pandemic.