With massive club hits like “Buy U A Drank” and “I’m Sprung” under his belt, you’d think rapper T-Pain would be spending his nights out, but as it turns out, he’s got plenty in common with the rest of us.
The 33-year-old Grammy-winning rapper — born Faheem Rasheed Najm — tweeted Tuesday evening about a night in with his wife of over a decade, Amber Najm, and the uber-relatable activity they ended up getting into.
“My marriage has turned into a nightly routine of my wife and I running down the list of reasons we should go to bed early so we an wake up and get s**t done the next day,” he joked, “then by the 675th cat gif on reddit we both yell “how the f**k is it 3am?!”
He added, “Worth it. I love her.”
First of all, that is adorable! Secondly, if you haven’t found yourself burning the midnight oil on something similarly ridiculous — *cough* looking up dog memes *cough* — you’re probably just lying to yourself.
With over 50,000 retweets and nearly 308,000 likes and counting, it’s “pain”-fully clear, many others feel the exact same way.
“At the beginning of this day I wondered ‘how much do T-Pain have in common’ and now I know we’re the same person,” tweeted one fan.
Another noted, “I wasn’t expecting #relationshipgoals from t-pain.”
Honestly, who knew the “Booty Wurk” auto-tune crooner was such a homebody? Or, as some people found out, even married?
It appears T-Pain’s reportedly been hitched to Amber since 2003 and have been happily raising three uniquely named children since: daughter Lyriq, and sons Muziq and Kaydnz (One can never say he’s not a fan of his craft).
It’s reportedly his love for Amber that made him want to be a better person after the celeb life nearly led him astray he revealed in a 2011 interview.
“I saw the importance of what I had in my family and my wife—somebody that was there to love me for me and not somebody to love me because I was T-Pain,” he said.
T-Pain has since opened up about the couple’s penchant for threesomes, so as cute as they are in this tweet, maybe they aren’t exactly like the rest of us.