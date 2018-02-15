It sounds like Tarek El Moussa thinks his ex-wife Christina will have a new husband before we know it.

The “Flip or Flop” star dished about his ex and the possibility that she could get hitched again in a new interview with Us Weekly.





“I’m sure she will,” he said when asked if she would ever walk down the aisle again. “It’s her life. Good for her. Whatever makes her happy. I just hope it’s the right guy, and I just hope it’s the right guy to be around my kids, but I can’t control that.”

As for himself, Tarek said that he’s just been working on finding his own happiness rather than focusing on finding a mate.

“I feel like I’ve learned so many valuable lessons,” he said. “I’d be smart enough to handle that and use what I’ve learned so I never make the same mistakes twice. I need to make sure that the spouse I’m with is on the same page.”

He also told the publication that he’s “absolutely obsessed” with his kids, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2. In fact, he celebrated “the most important girl in [his] life,” daughter Taylor, on Valentine’s Day with a sweet post to Instagram.

❤❤❤❤❤ Happy Valentine’s Day to the most important girl in my life!! She’s my ride or die, she’s the love of my life and she’s my best friend!! It’s truly amazing how much you can love someone. To this day, every time I see her my heart lights up❤. At the end of the day material objects mean nothing. The most important and challenging job I’ve ever faced is being the absolute best father possible to my baby!!! Tay, as we always say, I love you more than the entire galaxy ❤. I love you baby girl:)…and of course Big Boy Brayden too:)

Since their December 2016 split, Christina has been in two relationships. She previously ended her relationship with California businessman Doug Spedding in October 2017 after he entered rehab for addiction issues.

“Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” a source told In Touch at the time.

Earlier this year, she sparked relationship rumors when she rang in the New Year with British TV host Ant Anstead.