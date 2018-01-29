Chip Gaines is getting pumped!

The “Fixer Upper” star, who is currently in training for a marathon, took to Instagram to share his touching reaction to the adorable letters of encouragement written by his kids.





“My maiden run at the #siloDistrictMarathon has become a family affair,” he captioned of a photo of a healthy-looking breakfast surrounded by notes from his kids, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 8, and Emmie Kay, 7.

“7.2 mile long run in the books! I got teary eyed this am when I saw this. But at mile 5 it was the only thing I could think of.”

Earlier this month, Gaines revealed that he was training for a full, 26.2-mile marathon in the new year, and from the looks of his updates, he’s been having a rough time of things.

Gaines shared an update on his social media during his first week of training, writing, “Man.. I wish I could sugarcoat this but the last 2 runs have been tough. Yesterday was seemly all up hill and it kicked my butt. Today it was 27° and for us Texans that may as well be 10 below. Take away: no one said this would be easy. For me, it’s simple: 1 foot in front of the other. You don’t lose unless you quit. #day6#silodistrictmarathon.”

In a blog post for Magnolia Market, he opened up his quest to complete a marathon and finding motivation after years of thinking those who willingly run marathons were a “little crazy.”

“Some of you might be feeling a little blindsided, because you (wrongly) assumed that behind the Chip Gaines you know, there’s this super-fit guy who goes on long-distance runs in his spare time. But don’t be fooled —I haven’t ‘gone on a run’ since college,” Gaines wrote. “In fact, I’ve always thought that folks who ran marathons were a little crazy. Certainly talented, but also batty. I mean, who runs that kind of distance at one time, willingly?”

After he and his wife Joanna randomly met his current trainer Gabe Grunewald, a cancer survivor — she was diagnosed in 2009 with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), which only affects 3.5. out of every million patients — turned professional runner, his life was forever changed.

“After hearing Gabe’s story, I realized two things: I didn’t want to spend another second standing on the sidelines, and secondly, given what she’s gone through, I didn’t have any excuse not to give this a shot,” wrote Gaines, before adding a passage from his own book, “Capital Gaines.”

