Menu
Chef Gordon Ramsay shirtless speedo Read this Next

Famous TV chef Gordon Ramsay went to great lengths to keep his hot wife from leaving him
Advertisement

Chip Gaines is getting pumped!

The “Fixer Upper” star, who is currently in training for a marathon, took to Instagram to share his touching reaction to the adorable letters of encouragement written by his kids.


“My maiden run at the #siloDistrictMarathon has become a family affair,” he captioned of a photo of a healthy-looking breakfast surrounded by notes from his kids, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 8, and Emmie Kay, 7.

“7.2 mile long run in the books! I got teary eyed this am when I saw this. But at mile 5 it was the only thing I could think of.”

Earlier this month, Gaines revealed that he was training for a full, 26.2-mile marathon in the new year, and from the looks of his updates, he’s been having a rough time of things.

Gaines shared an update on his social media during his first week of training, writing, “Man.. I wish I could sugarcoat this but the last 2 runs have been tough. Yesterday was seemly all up hill and it kicked my butt. Today it was 27° and for us Texans that may as well be 10 below. Take away: no one said this would be easy. For me, it’s simple: 1 foot in front of the other. You don’t lose unless you quit. #day6#silodistrictmarathon.”

In a blog post for Magnolia Market, he opened up  his quest to complete a marathon and finding motivation after years of thinking those who willingly run marathons were a “little crazy.”

“Some of you might be feeling a little blindsided, because you (wrongly) assumed that behind the Chip Gaines you know, there’s this super-fit guy who goes on long-distance runs in his spare time. But don’t be fooled —I  haven’t ‘gone on a run’ since college,” Gaines wrote. “In fact, I’ve always thought that folks who ran marathons were a little crazy. Certainly talented, but also batty. I mean, who runs that kind of distance at one time, willingly?”

After he and his wife Joanna randomly met his current trainer Gabe Grunewald, a cancer survivor — she was diagnosed in 2009 with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), which only affects 3.5. out of  every million patients — turned professional runner, his life was forever changed.

“After hearing Gabe’s story, I realized two things: I didn’t want to spend another second standing on the sidelines, and secondly, given what she’s gone through, I didn’t have any excuse not to give this a shot,” wrote Gaines, before adding a passage from his own book, “Capital Gaines.”

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines gave fans their first glimpse at baby number 5

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love

Blue Ivy doesn’t appreciate her parents’ clapping — and the internet is in love

Chrissy Teigen made the announcement about her unborn baby fans have been waiting for

Chrissy Teigen made the announcement about her unborn baby fans have been waiting for

There’s going to be another wedding for the Roloff family from “Little People, Big World”

There’s going to be another wedding for the Roloff family from “Little People, Big World”

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year’s Grammys

Pink traded in a death-defying performance for a tearjerking ballad at this year’s Grammys

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement