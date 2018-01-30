Since conquering the Alaskan bush, the Brown family has moved on to space — kind of.

The stars of Discovery’s hit show “Alaskan Bush People” didn’t quite make a trip to the stars, but they got the chance to learn a thing or three about the science and aircrafts taking people to space. Rainy Brown, the youngest of Ami and Billy Brown’s seven children, posted a photo of her family alongside members of the NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research team during their visit. In her caption, she revealed that the NASA team gave her family members open access to the building.

“I would like to give a HUGE thanks to the @nasaarmstrong team,” she wrote. “They cleared the whole building for us, showed us around and even put a small gift bag of trinkets together for us! Literally speechless!”

In another shot from the trip, the 15-year-old showed herself putting a hand on one of the aircrafts. “You guys were wondering but yes I touched everything lolz,” she captioned to her over 50 thousand followers, adding her favored hashtags, “#stayhappy #staystrong.”

From the photos from this visit, it’s clear that the family’s strong faith definitely pays off, because Ami is looking amazingly well since announcing she’d beaten her harrowing battle with cancer, and fans definitely noticed.

“So happy to see the whole family together! And even happier to see your mom is doing well and kicked cancers ass!!!” wrote one commenter.

“I’m over the moon happy for you guys,” joked another.

In addition to her parents, Rainy was joined on the trip by four of her siblings: Gabe, Matt and Bird, who were all sources of support for their mother’s struggle with lung cancer. Ami, 54, announced that her disease was finally in remission a month after a final round of scans showed that her cancer, even with a reported 3 percent chance of survival, had vanished.

“[The doctor] said ‘There’s nothing in there. We can’t find any sign of it or anything,'” Billy Brown, 65, told PEOPLE magazine of the Dec. 21 doctor’s visit. He shared that Ami had been “just a few pounds [away] from dying.”

“We’ve been through a lot, and this has to be the hardest thing to face for all of us,” Billy Brown continued. “But when faith is all you have, you’ve got to hold on to it.”

It’s clear the sky isn’t a limit for this awesome brood!