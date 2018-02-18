Congratulations are in order for one of the nation’s most beloved game show hosts!

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White turned 61 on Feb. 18, 2018, and she looks absolutely fantastic.





The classy lady made her “Wheel of Fortune” debut in 1982, and she’s still going strong 36 years later!

When she debuted on the show, White said she was “very excited and happy to be part of ‘Wheel of Fortune.'”

“It’s good to have you here,” replied the show’s host, Pat Sajak. “You’re going to be over at the letter board, and we’ll be talking at the end of the show as the days and weeks and years, NBC willing, goes on.”

Check out the video below to see the occasion with your own eyes.

Last year, White admitted that she has one big regret in her career.

In a new interview with Fox News, White revealed that at the time she was the cover star on an issue of Playboy, she was low on money and too proud to ask her family for help.

“I was young and I wanted to do it on my own,” White revealed. “So, I did these lingerie shots, and from the moment I said I would do them, I thought, ‘I shouldn’t be doing this, but I’m not going to ask my dad for money, so I’m just going to do it!’”

“Hugh Hefner then bought those pictures,” she said. “He’s the one who put me on the cover of the magazine. I didn’t do it for Playboy.”

White shared advice for people who are struggling with their careers.

“Never do anything you don’t want to do,” White shared. “Listen to your instincts and follow it. It was a great lesson to learn, but what can I say? I did something I shouldn’t have.”

