Elegant actress Jane Seymour is about to appear in the pages of Playboy Magazune, despite being 67 years old.

The former Bond girl took to social media on Wednesday, February 21, to share a photograph from the an upcoming Playboy piece.


“I’m THRILLED to finally share this with you! I was recently photographed and interviewed in my home by Playboy,” Seymour captioned the image on Instagram. “I open up about my career, my family, feeling better-than-ever at 67 and so much more!”

This is the “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star’s third time in the famous magazine.

The legendary actress told the magazine that her age hasn’t diminished her confidence. “I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger” she said. “Then I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!’ There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have,” she added. “Like my father used to say, I’m comfortable in my own skin.”

And there’s no doubt that she’s all natural.

“I haven’t done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven’t done any of it,” she explained. “So I still look like ‘me.’ Everyday I’m kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don’t [recognize] them. I’m authentically being me. That’s important to me.”

