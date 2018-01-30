Menu
Omarosa Manigault Read this Next

It sounds like Omarosa could be in for one heck of a payday from her newest gig on reality TV
Advertisement

Everyone’s seen a red carpet and sometimes they’re even blue, but the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther” combined both for the New York premiere of the movie, and had the stars feeling — and looking — like royalty.


Celebrities made their way down the purple carpet clad in amazing colors and traditional African attire, in honor of the forthcoming movie’s fictional African nation of Wakanda, and fans were definitely in awe of the “royal” garb.

RELATED: “Black Hogwarts” is Twitter’s newest viral meme, and it’s totally magical

Stars like David Oyelowo (“Selma“) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out“) rocked African clothes including dashikis and kanzus — a long garment from Uganda — respectively. Angela Bassett, who plays the queen and mother of star Chadwick Boseman in the film, rocked a stunning, yellow fringe jump suit while Janelle Monae looked regal in a black and blue Christian Siriano gown topped off with a yellow cap that looked just like a crown. Considering the film — slated to premiere on February 16 — is about the fictional kingdom and the prince’s ascension to a throne, it’s clearly no surprise that the stars and guests came to show off. And that they did.

Fans of the series cheered the looks and some even told of their own plans to look like kings and queens in the theater.

She won’t be the only one, that’s for sure.

With these colors? Honestly, no.

A spitting image of “Coming to America.

Literally, same.

“Queens and Kings,” indeed.

Since the Sunday night premiere, early reviews of the film are in, and it looks like it’s going to be a mega-hit. Peyton Reed, the director of Marvel’s summer sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” tweeted that the movie was “fantastic. Beautiful, soulful, thoughtful, and of the moment,” while comedian Kumail Nanjiani said he’d “never seen a super hero movie like it.” Based on early reports calling for a massive $100 million opening weekend, fans definitely think so too.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Twinning future queens! Duchess Catherine and Crown Princess Victoria stunned in similar coats for this very royal photo op

Twinning future queens! Duchess Catherine and Crown Princess Victoria stunned in similar coats for this very royal photo op

Has TLC given “Counting On’s” Jill Duggar Dillard the boot along with her husband?

Has TLC given “Counting On’s” Jill Duggar Dillard the boot along with her husband?

Jamie Lee Curtis is nearly unrecognizable on the set of her new “Halloween” movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is nearly unrecognizable on the set of her new “Halloween” movie

Hunky Chris Pratt takes his shirt and tackles a sexy new Super Bowl commercial

Hunky Chris Pratt takes his shirt and tackles a sexy new Super Bowl commercial

Pink lost it on the president of the Grammys after he spoke out about women in music

Pink lost it on the president of the Grammys after he spoke out about women in music

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement