Everyone’s seen a red carpet and sometimes they’re even blue, but the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther” combined both for the New York premiere of the movie, and had the stars feeling — and looking — like royalty.
Celebrities made their way down the purple carpet clad in amazing colors and traditional African attire, in honor of the forthcoming movie’s fictional African nation of Wakanda, and fans were definitely in awe of the “royal” garb.
Stars like David Oyelowo (“Selma“) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out“) rocked African clothes including dashikis and kanzus — a long garment from Uganda — respectively. Angela Bassett, who plays the queen and mother of star Chadwick Boseman in the film, rocked a stunning, yellow fringe jump suit while Janelle Monae looked regal in a black and blue Christian Siriano gown topped off with a yellow cap that looked just like a crown. Considering the film — slated to premiere on February 16 — is about the fictional kingdom and the prince’s ascension to a throne, it’s clearly no surprise that the stars and guests came to show off. And that they did.
Fans of the series cheered the looks and some even told of their own plans to look like kings and queens in the theater.
She won’t be the only one, that’s for sure.
With these colors? Honestly, no.
A spitting image of “Coming to America.”
Literally, same.
“Queens and Kings,” indeed.
Since the Sunday night premiere, early reviews of the film are in, and it looks like it’s going to be a mega-hit. Peyton Reed, the director of Marvel’s summer sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” tweeted that the movie was “fantastic. Beautiful, soulful, thoughtful, and of the moment,” while comedian Kumail Nanjiani said he’d “never seen a super hero movie like it.” Based on early reports calling for a massive $100 million opening weekend, fans definitely think so too.