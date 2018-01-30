Everyone’s seen a red carpet and sometimes they’re even blue, but the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther” combined both for the New York premiere of the movie, and had the stars feeling — and looking — like royalty.





Celebrities made their way down the purple carpet clad in amazing colors and traditional African attire, in honor of the forthcoming movie’s fictional African nation of Wakanda, and fans were definitely in awe of the “royal” garb.

Stars like David Oyelowo (“Selma“) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out“) rocked African clothes including dashikis and kanzus — a long garment from Uganda — respectively. Angela Bassett, who plays the queen and mother of star Chadwick Boseman in the film, rocked a stunning, yellow fringe jump suit while Janelle Monae looked regal in a black and blue Christian Siriano gown topped off with a yellow cap that looked just like a crown. Considering the film — slated to premiere on February 16 — is about the fictional kingdom and the prince’s ascension to a throne, it’s clearly no surprise that the stars and guests came to show off. And that they did.

I feel like these outfits were for anyone that tries to deny how African #BlackPanther is set to be. As in this movie is clearly going to be unapologetically black and you expect me not be excited? Please pic.twitter.com/2fyH2BnN9G — tobí akingbadé (@TobiRachel_) January 30, 2018

Fans of the series cheered the looks and some even told of their own plans to look like kings and queens in the theater.

You will see me in my finest traditional cloth for our #BlackPanther screening 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 https://t.co/fhvdsVdHOt — 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐊𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐥 (@NKrystal) January 30, 2018

She won’t be the only one, that’s for sure.

Have you ever seen a movie premier more beautiful???????? https://t.co/otWlA2XWo1 — Brook Wentz (@AnnoyingBrook) January 30, 2018

With these colors? Honestly, no.

Yo! Black folks out here looking like the ROYALTY that we are on this #BlackPanther carpet!! Yessss!!! 👑 pic.twitter.com/i34urPIWlo — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) January 30, 2018

A spitting image of “Coming to America.”

me scrolling through all the #BlackPanther pics pic.twitter.com/ogkJTdp7nW — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 30, 2018

Literally, same.

Queens and Kings everywhere — Laetitia Reboulleau (@Loun_R) January 30, 2018

“Queens and Kings,” indeed.

Since the Sunday night premiere, early reviews of the film are in, and it looks like it’s going to be a mega-hit. Peyton Reed, the director of Marvel’s summer sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” tweeted that the movie was “fantastic. Beautiful, soulful, thoughtful, and of the moment,” while comedian Kumail Nanjiani said he’d “never seen a super hero movie like it.” Based on early reports calling for a massive $100 million opening weekend, fans definitely think so too.