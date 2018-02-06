Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Or rather, the actors who’ll play them in the upcoming Lifetime movie, “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story,” have finally been announced.





It was recently announced that the network — well known for its murder mysteries and romantic extravaganzas — would be producing a film about the relationship between the newest royal couple before they tie the knot. Directed by Menhaj Huda, the writer for E!’s “The Royals,” the movie is set to document the couple’s romance from the time they met to the moment they announced their engagement, as well as the insane amount of press coverage the pair receives.

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser are set to play Markle and Harry, respectively, according to PEOPLE. Fitz-Henley, 41, is best known for her role in Netflix’s “Jessica Jones,” while Fraser appeared in the U.K. mini series “The Loch.”

Like the duchess-to-be, Fitz-Henley has the brown eyes, dark hair and the perfectly sculpted brows Markle has come to be known for. Additionally, both women share similar ethnic backgrounds; similar to Markle, who has a white father and black mother, the Jamaican-born Fitz-Henley’s mother is a white American, and her father is black.

The film definitely seems to have gotten it right with Markle’s doppelganger, but Harry’s isn’t quite as exact. While Murray is British and does occasionally sport a beard like the prince, the similarities seem to end there, especially since Harry is known for his baby blues and ginger mane. But that’s nothing a bottle of hair dye and a pair of contacts can’t solve.

Markle’s movie counterpart has opened up in the past about her experiences as a bi-racial actress, which the former “Suits” star can relate to.

In a deeply personal piece honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day on her since-closed lifestyle site, The Tig, Markle touched on the “countless black jokes” told by people who didn’t realize she is biracial and wrote about what her own mother dealt with as part of an interracial couple, reports PEOPLE.

“It makes me wonder what my parents experienced as a mixed race couple,” she wrote. “It echoes the time my mom and I were leaving a concert at The Hollywood Bowl, and a woman called her the ‘N’ word because she was taking too long to pull out of the parking spot. I remember how hot my skin felt. How it scorched the air around me.”

With this forthcoming movie, Harry and Markle will join the ranks of Prince William and Duchess Catherine, whose own love story — beginning with their time as classmates at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland — spawned two different movies on Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel.

With the movie slated to premiere just before the royal couple’s May 19 wedding, we’ll have to wait and see if the filmmakers do Harry and Meghan justice.