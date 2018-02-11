Menu
He’s only been out of prison for a few months, but it didn’t take long for O.J. Simpson to start raking it in!


According to the Daily Mail, Sacha Baron Cohen, the brilliant mind behind comedic personas Borat and Ali G, among others, reportedly paid the disgraced former football player more than $20,000 to appear in his upcoming movie.

Baron Cohen apparently wore a wig and black thick-rimmed glasses and attempted to meet up with Simpson inside a Las Vegas hotel room, a production source told the Mail.

“O.J. would not even get in the hotel room until he was paid a sackload of cash,” the source said. “There was no way Sacha could have got O.J. into the room without paying money.”

In a brief comment to the U.K. paper, Simpson declined to reveal any details about the film.

“I know him well. I met him. Nice guy,” Simpson said of Baron Cohen.

But not everyone is happy about the arrangement.

After Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges that he murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, a civil jury found Simpson liable for the slayings and ordered him to pay the families $25 million, on top of $8.5 million to the Goldmans in compensatory charges.

“If money changed hands [between Baron Cohen and Simpson], then all of the money paid should go to Ron’s father, Fred. There is a legal and moral imperative here,” said collection lawyer David Cook, a lawyer representing the Goldman family.

“Nicole and Ron are two human beings who were brutally murdered. This is not a joke, nor is it entertainment. If Sacha makes this a comedic effort, [Simpson’s] victims will be personified as a joke. Shame on him,” said Brown’s sister Tanya Brown.

RELATED: O.J. Simpson was banned from a Vegas casino, allegedly for being a rowdy nuisance

