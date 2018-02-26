The Kardashian Jenners recently competed against the Kardashian Wests during the eventful taping of a special celebrity edition of “Family Feud” — but all real drama happened backstage, according to Page Six.





Khloé Kardashian, Aunt Cici Bussey, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and family friend Jonathan Cheban joined forces to take on the formidable team of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and three of Kanye’s cousins.

“Jonathan Cheban flipped out backstage because they paid for him to fly in from Miami and then they only wanted five contestants,” a source told the gossip website. “He had a huge blowout with Kris because she wanted her mom, MJ, on. They allowed Kris and MJ to play as one unit, since Jonathan flipped out.”

“Khloé and Kendall were picked to play Fast Money, and they won,” the insider continued. “Kim and Kanye played from the West side, since they were both playing for the Children’s Hospital of LA.”

“They asked a really funny question to Kim, ‘What is a body part that you’re constantly bumping into things with?’” said the source. “Her reply was ‘my butt,’ and the answer resulted in a zero.”

Notable by their absences were new mom Kylie Jenner and her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, who isn’t a new mom, but she does have kids.

Last Halloween, when Kim Kardashian West dressed up as her idol Cher, Cheban stood in as Sonny Bono.

“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kardashian West said on Periscope. “Her stomach … I don’t think anyone could compare.”

The reality TV star donned a long black wig and a custom-made replica of Cher’s famous outfit. She shared several videos and pictures of her ensemble on social media, even teasing fans with hints about her costume before the big reveal.

“Because I love her, and we’re going to a ’70s party. You know I love her,” she said about her costume.

Even Cher herself approved of Kardashian West’s costume, writing on Twitter, “Woke To See You Are Me 4 [Halloween] You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister.”