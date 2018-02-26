Funnyman and maker of some of the ’90s most beloved cult movies, Kevin Smith, is recovering in hospital after suffering what he described as a “massive heart attack.”





The “Clerks” writer and director was shooting a new standup special titled “Kevin Smith Live!” at the Alex Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Smith, who was scheduled to perform two shows that night (one at 6 p.m. and another at 9 p.m.) took to Twitter to announce that the second show had been cancelled.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” the Silent Bob actor wrote alongside a selfie taken in his hospital bed. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Well-wishes poured on from some of Smith’s peers and fans.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

I keep reading this in shock. Damn. It’s an understatement to say, but myself and so many others are glad you cancelled and are recovering. Sending love to you and yours. — Sean 🌱 Francis (@SeanFrancis) February 26, 2018

Glad you took care of yourself and got looked at, sir. You aren’t done causing trouble and making people smile. Here’s to speedy recovery and good days ahead. Save me a hug at the next con we’re at, don’t give them all out before I see you. — Moisés Chiullán (@moiseschiu) February 26, 2018

Oh my god. Wishing you the speediest and most painless recovery. Love you, buddy — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 26, 2018

Smith, 47, currently stars on the AMC reality series “Comic Book Men,” which centers around the comic book store he owns in Red Bank, New Jersey.