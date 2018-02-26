Murphy Brown is about to make a comeback, and most of her old friends are coming with her!

Original cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud will reprise their roles of Corky Sherwood, Frank Fontana and Miles Silverberg, respectively, alongside star Candice Bergen, Variety reports.





Charles Kimbrough, who played Jim Dial, is the only member of the original core cast who isn’t yet back in the game.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in January that CBS would be reviving the sitcom, which first premiered in 1988 with Candice Bergen as the titular Murphy Brown, the lovable single working mother and reporter with the FYI network. Bergen will reportedly be reprising her role in the upcoming 13-episode reboot.

According to a release about the show, the reboot of “Murphy Brown” “returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

The original “Murphy Brown” aired on CBS from 1988 to 1998.

Fans might remember that in the series finale, Brown was considering retirement when she underwent surgery and interviewed God while under anesthesia, who encouraged her to stay with the network.

Deadline reports that in 2012, creator Diane English said that there were talks to bring the series back during the election, and the idea came up again following Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

“Murphy Brown” joins other notable revivals including “Will & Grace,” “The X-Files” and “Roseanne.”

Roseanne Barr reportedly never thought her show would make a comeback — that is, until President Trump pulled off an unexpected election win last November.

“As soon as I saw the election results, I knew we’d be back,” she allegedly said after costar John Goodman lamented, “I never thought in a million years we’d be back.”

Fans eagerly awaiting the return of the TV show “Roseanne” now can mark their calendars.

The premiere episode will air March 27 at 8 p.m., Deadline reports. The premiere will be an hour long, while the other eight episodes of the season will be a half-hour long, Deadline notes.

