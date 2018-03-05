Nearly 55 years have passed since Mary Poppins, the practically perfect nanny, blew into the lives of the Banks children.

But this Christmas, “Mary Poppins Returns” and the long-awaited teaser trailer has been released.





It gives one of the first looks at Poppins, played by Emily Blunt, in the role that Julie Andrews made famous, as she is joined by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who portrays Jack, a London lamplighter, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Take a look at the teaser trailer below or click here:

The sequel to the 1964 movie is set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, the New York Times reported. It is set 25 years after the original, with Mary returning to Number 17 Cherry Tree Lane to help Jane and Michael Banks, played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw.

In addition to Blunt and Miranda, Meryl Streep signed on to be Poppins’ cousin Topsy, Angela Lansbury is the balloon lady and Colin Firth is banker William Weatherall Wilkins. Original cast member, Dick Van Dyke, is also said to be attached as a chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, Entertainment Weekly reported.