Wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson clearly has no patience when it comes to pedantic nerds.

When a fan highlighted a flaw in his new movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” The Rock decided to lay a verbal smackdown on him.





On Wednesday, Twitter user @JamesJamMcMahon said the way “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” dealt with its characters deaths and subsequent respawns was “some bulls**t.”

I went to see the new Jumanji. FUCK THE NEW JUMANJI. Here’s a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bullshit. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018

The new “Jumanji” movie centers around a group of teenagers who get sucked into a jungle-themed video game. McMahon’s criticism stems from a particular video game trope that didn’t find it’s way into the film. Usually, when a protagonist dies in a video game, they respawn, but the game punishes the player by removing all of the items and power-ups they had obtained prior to dying.

McMahon was clearly irked by this flaw, but he did add that “otherwise it was quite good.”

But The Rock — who is generally regarded as one of the best talkers in the history of professional wrestling — didn’t take too kindly to McMahon’s lame observation. So he fired back.

And he definitely didn’t mince his words.

Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that “any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise”. So kindly go f*ck yourself James. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2018

The only way The Rock could’ve hurt the tweeter more is if he had dropped a People’s Elbow on him.

Luckily, McMahon saw the funny side and called Johnson “the greatest human.”

THE ROCK IS THE GREATEST HUMAN ❤ https://t.co/6SiBbySiYC — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018

And The Rock didn’t seem too perturbed by the whole exchange either.

I mean thankfully we always have the trusted Jumanji handbook for the rules lol — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2018

The millions and millions of The Rock’s fans came out in support of the movie star by sharing humorous reaction gifs and memes featuring his cheeky face, as well as some words of support.

You might wanna think twice before publicly calling out The Rock. It will only end in your total and complete humiliation.