Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not used to being upstaged, but the professional wrestler-turned-actor met his match on International Women’s Day.

Johnson released an Instagram video of himself teaching his daughter Jasmine some key phrases, including “girl power.” She nails the phrases, and her dad notes, “Perfect.”


“To every woman out there ‘round the world — all ages and races — I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home,” Johnson wrote.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

