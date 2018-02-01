Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took a break from shooting a particularly poignant episode of HBO show “Ballers” to talk about his mother’s suicide attempt.





The Rock shared an image from a cemetery and touched on the how his character in the show had been impacted by the suicide of his brother. “Got me thinkin’ though bout how many of us have been affected by suicide of our friends, family,” he began his lengthy, heartfelt caption. “Struggle and pain is real. We’ve all been there on some level or another.”

He then reveals that his beloved mother, Ata Johnson, tried to take her own life in front of him while they were driving down a highway in Nashville.

“What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever,” he continues. “Probably best she doesn’t. [S**t] of a scene to shoot — didn’t like it — but it did [remind] that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help ’em thru it, get ’em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ’em that they’re not alone.”

RELATED: On Christmas morning, The Rock shared a video featuring a feisty family member that will melt your heart

Of course, not everything The Rock shares on social media is as touching as this post.

The former WWE superstar clearly has no patience when it comes to pedantic nerds.

When a fan highlighted a flaw in his new movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” The Rock decided to lay a verbal smackdown on him.

Last Wednesday, Twitter user @JamesJamMcMahon said the way “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” dealt with its characters deaths and subsequent respawns was “some bulls**t.”

I went to see the new Jumanji. FUCK THE NEW JUMANJI. Here’s a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bullshit. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018

The new “Jumanji” movie centers around a group of teenagers who get sucked into a jungle-themed video game. McMahon’s criticism stems from a particular video game trope that didn’t find it’s way into the film. Usually, when a protagonist dies in a video game, they respawn, but the game punishes the player by removing all of the items and power-ups they had obtained prior to dying.

McMahon was clearly irked by this flaw, but he did add that “otherwise it was quite good.”

But The Rock — who is generally regarded as one of the best talkers in the history of professional wrestling — didn’t take too kindly to McMahon’s lame observation. So he fired back.

And he definitely didn’t mince his words.