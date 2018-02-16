She’s famously prim and proper, but that doesn’t mean Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II lacks a sense of humor (or humour, if you live across the pond).





Here are four unexpected and funny things the beloved monarch has uttered over the years.

“Have you been playing a long time?”

She asked this question to singer-songwriter Eric Clapton. Here’s the funny bit — she said it while meeting Clapton in 2005.

Clapton, who is from Surrey, England, began his professional music career in 1963 with the Yardbirds. He was 18 years old at the time. Over the years, he’s recorded a number of Top 40 hits, including “I Shot the Sheriff” (which reached number one), “Layla,” “Tears in Heaven,” and “Wonderful Tonight.”

But the funniest part is that Queen Elizabeth herself made Clapton an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1994.

“They sound like two cats being strangled.”

In the 1960s, the Queen first heard the Everly Brothers sing their hit song “Cathy’s Clown.” When it ended, she turned to one of her ladies-in-waiting and gave her infamous opinion.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, is equally saucy about musicians he dislikes. According to Karen Dolby’s “The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II,” when told that it’s difficult to make a fortune in Britain, Prince Philip responded, “What about Tom Jones? He’s made a million and he’s a bloody awful singer.”

“If I wore beige, nobody would know who I am.”

Queen Elizabeth is famous in part for her bright outfits. From electric blue to beautiful fuchsia, she can pull off nearly any color. And her explanation for her love of those colors is delightful.

Still, we doubt that she would go unnoticed in any crowd. And that brings us to our final quote…

“How reassuring.”

The Queen loves spending time at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. While there, she sometimes wanders into the nearby town of Ballater to shop.

One time, another customer spotted Queen Elizabeth in a Ballater store and said, “You look just like the Queen!” Her reply went down in British Royal Family history.