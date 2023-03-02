Artists Don’t Want to Perform at King Charles’ Coronation, Here’s Who Declined

As the planning for King Charles III’s coronation moves along, the coordinators are having a hard time finding a performer for the festivities. Several different artists have declined to perform.

Plans Canceled

So far in the list is Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles, The Spice Girls, and Robbie Williams are among the acts that have turned down the invitation. Rolling Stone reported the details on Wednesday.

Most of the acts did not provide a specific explanation as to why they don’t want to perform, but Elton told Rolling Stone that a scheduling issue is keeping him from performing.

Experts are saying that artists are declining to perform because the monarchy is riddled with scandal.

“The royal family has faced a number of PR disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans, publicist, Simon Jones was quoted saying.

The Truth

An undisclosed source, going by the name of “Meg, shared an additional angle of the story. “For them right now, storytelling is really important. These big symbolic associations carry a lot of weight and literally go down in history books in bold and underlined. I can understand why there’d be a big PR discussion around artists doing it or not.”

“With [Queen Elizabeth II], she was fab and glamorous to some people. Charles doesn’t add anything — there’s not a legacy of his that anyone would want to align with. It’s televised, so a lot of people will hear your songs, sure, but in terms of long-term PR strategy, I don’t know if performing would add positively to an artist’s narrative unless they were staunchly pro the monarchy,” Meg continued.