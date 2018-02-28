London is a winter wonderland this week with a late February snowfall and the royal family can’t stop sharing some of the gorgeous images on social media for all of the world to see.





On Tuesday, the Palace shared a few gorgeous photos from the snowy day for fans on social media.

Clarence House, the official account for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, also shared an image from their home on Tuesday.

A sprinkling of snow blankets the Clarence House garden ❄️ #LondonSnow pic.twitter.com/nOaEgZNbSG — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) February 27, 2018

On Wednesday, the guards at Buckingham Palace braved the weather for the official changing of the guard outside of the palace.

“This morning in the #LondonSnow, the @IrishGuards, accompanied by their mascot Domhnall, [c]hanged the Guard at Buckingham Palace,” the caption read alongside a video of the official changing of the guard.

The royal family weren’t the only ones enjoying the snowy couple of days. Many other Londoners took to social media to share other gorgeous images of the snow-covered city.

