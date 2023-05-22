Gayle Kings Says It’s ‘Troubling’ People Are Trying To Downplay Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Car Chase

Gayle King is taking Harry and Meghan’s New York car chase experience seriously, and she suggests that others should do the same.

“I think it was a very unfortunate incident,” she said to Page Six over the weekend. “It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me.”

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reported being pursued by paparazzi after leaving the Ziegfield Ballroom where Meghan Markle had been honored with a Woman of Vision Award. A representative for the famous couple stated that they, along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, “were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

Gayle King Defends Harry and Meghan

A number of commenters have accused Harry, Meghan, and their spokespeople of exaggerating the incident. Notably, various hosts on The View called out Harry, Meghan, and their representatives for using “misleading” language in their account, according to the New York Post. Specifically, they took issue with the use of the word “chase” to describe the event.

“I think people know if it was possible to have car chases in New York we’d all make it to the theater on time,” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

CBS journalist Gayle King said that the duke and duchess don’t deserve the criticism they’re getting.

“I’m just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it,” said King. “Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, ‘How did they feel in that moment?'”

King befriended the royal couple shortly after meeting them through their mutual friend, Oprah Winfrey. She has previously spoken out in their defense, especially when their Netflix series Harry & Meghan was released.

