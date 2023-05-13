Kate Middleton Paid Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana During King Charles III’s Coronation

Kate Middleton looked stunning at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, but one accessory stood out.

Along with her Alexander McQueen gown and formal robes, the Princess of Wales wore a pair of beautiful pearl earrings that had originally been worn by Princess Diana. According to The Mirror, Diana had received them as a gift from her then-fiancé before their wedding in 1981.

Some observers claimed that Kate Middleton made a small error by switching the left and right earrings, wearing them the “wrong way round.” However, Express tells us that one commentator believed the choice was intentional, signaling Kate’s desire to “take a new direction.” Another source explained that she wants to “create her own path”.

Kate Middleton Honors Diana While Making Fashion Statement

In the weeks before the coronation took place, Princess Kate’s wardrobe was the subject of heavy speculation. Bethan Holt, Fashion Director at the Daily Telegraph, correctly predicted that the royal would wear an Alexander McQueen gown. People tells us she also expected Kate to make some type of statement with her apparel, saying, “She will recognize this as a huge moment, and I think we’ll see something that sets her apart from the crowd.”

Some also anticipated the Princess of Wales’s decision to forego the traditional tiara in favor of a floral headpiece. While Kate’s glittering headgear was not made from real flowers, the Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen creation did feature a foliage-forward design, People tells us.

In addition to wearing Diana’s earrings, Kate Middleton honored the late Queen Elizabeth II by donning the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece that had been especially made for the monarch in 1950.

Dressed to match her mother, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte also wore Alexander McQueen to her grandfather’s coronation. Her headpiece was a simpler version of the one worn by the Princess of Wales.

