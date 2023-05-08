Meghan Markle Takes a Hike—Literally—After Skipping King Charles’ Big Day

While the royal family celebrated King Charles’s coronation with a star-studded concert on May 7, Meghan Markle was seen hiking with her besties in California.

Page Six reports the the 40-minute walk took place close to Harry and Meghan’s home on Sunday morning. The Duchess of Sussex protected herself from the sun while keeping a low-profile with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Accompanying her on the stroll were close friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Another significant accessory identified by Page Six was Princess Diana’s Cartier watch, which the media outlet claims Markle wears almost every day.

Meghan Markle Walks It Off After Not Attending Coronation

CB / CB / BACKGRID via New York Post

King Charles received plenty of notice that his daughter-in-law would not be attending his coronation. The reason given for her absence was that the date happened to coincide with her son Archie’s 4th birthday. However, royal biographer Omid Scobie suspects that this is only partially true.

Speaking with This Morning, the author explained that Meghan might also be acting out of self-preservation.

“I also know from friends of hers that she’s protecting her peace, as well,” Scobie said, “She is aware of how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story.”

Representing the Sussexes at the coronation was Prince Harry. CNN tells us that, as a non-working royal, he was not invited to stand on the balcony with his family after the service. He was also not given any official role in the coronation ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex boarded a flight to California almost as soon as the proceedings were over, opting not to stick around for more of the festivities. He reportedly arrived in Los Angeles Saturday evening.

Harry was not present with Meghan during her hike the next morning, nor were their two children.