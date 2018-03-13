Menu
It seems that Prince George might be working on other career opportunities outside of being the future King of England.

On Tuesday, George’s dad, Prince William, opened up about his career aspirations while attending The Met Excellence Awards at Kensington Palace with Prince George. While at the event, William talked with several honorees about their respective career paths, William joked that his son might be considering a career in law enforcement.


“We are recruiting , actually so if George and Charlotte are keen?” PC Jayne Richardson reportedly joked to William at the event.

According to PEOPLE, William laughed it off saying, “He is obsessed, actually, by the police….cars, toys, everything.”

This isn’t the first time William has been candid about his son’s fascination with the boys in blue. In November, the future father-of-three was photographed hand delivering his son’s Christmas list to Santa Claus in Finland. And what was on the top of the young prince’s wish list? A toy “police car,” of course!

It sounds like George has it all figured out if being king doesn’t work out for him!

Prince George apparently has a backup career plan if being king doesn’t work out Richard Pohle/Pool Photo via AP
