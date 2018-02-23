Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be joining Prince William and Kate Middleton for the royal foursome’s first official joint appearance, and it’s right around the corner.





The engaged couple announced the news on Thursday via a press release from Kensington Palace, letting fans know they’re set to participate in the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on February 28. While there, the four royals will take the stage together and lead a discussion about “projects they are currently working on, and their ambitions for the future.” During the event, which is themed “Making a Difference Together,” Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle will reportedly meet with other forum attendees.

Markle and Prince Harry have previously appeared in public with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on unofficial business, with the last time being when they attended church together on Christmas Day.

Throughout Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, the royal’s brother and sister-in-law, along with the rest of the family, have given their relationship “fantastic support.”

“The family together have been absolutely, you know, a solid support and my grandparents as well have been – have been wonderful throughout this whole process and they’ve known for quite some time,” Prince Harry said in an interview following the announcement of his engagement to Markle. “So how they – how they haven’t told anybody is – is again a miracle in itself. But now the whole family have come together and have been a huge amount of support.”

“She’s been wonderful,” Markle said of Duchess Kate before Prince Harry added, “As has William as well, you know, fantastic support.”