Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dodge the Kiss Cam at the Lakers Game

Date night! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slipped out for some alone time on Monday to catch a basketball game.

The royal couple was seen watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. It wasn’t long before their faces appeared on the Jumbotron amid cheers from the crowd.

Footage of the moment shows Harry leaning in for some affection from his wife, who smiles and touches his arm. Prince Harry then makes an embarrassed face, perhaps indicating that he hadn’t noticed himself on camera.

An eyewitness reported to Entertainment Tonight that Harry and Meghan, “giggled when they realized they were on the big screen,” and that the pair, “seemed really happy and were having a lot of fun.”

Harry and Meghan Dodge the Kiss Cam at the Lakers Game

Harry and Meghan at the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/uVP40OYh3k — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 25, 2023

People tells us that this is the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted in public since the news broke that she would not be attending King Charles’s May 6 coronation. Instead, she’ll be celebrating her son Archie’s 4th birthday, which happens to fall on the same day.

A source revealed that Markle is planning “a low-key party at home,” adding, “They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria. Meghan will definitely have the support that weekend.”

Meghan won’t have to cope at home for long, though, since Prince Harry isn’t planning to stick around after the coronation to catch up with his family.

While her husband has been making travel plans, Meghan supported her friend, photographer Misan Harriman, by introducing him via video before his TED Talk.

“Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph,” opened the Duchess, “I’ve experienced his talent firsthand as he’s captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience.”