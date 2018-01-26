Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas sure knows how to heat things up online.

The actress, who dated Harry for two years, took to Instagram this week with a sexy selfie snapped by director Mike Figgis.





Wearing a sheer lace top, paired with a black leather mini-skirt, Bonas captioned the snap, “By the wonderful Mike Figgis.”

Harry announced he was engaged to American actress Meghan Markle in November and just days later, Bonas shared a cryptic post on Instagram that left fans scratching their heads.

“No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells it all,” the quote read. Bonas captioned the post, “Truth.”

Truth 🙌🏼 #quotestoliveby 🦋👊🏻 A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Elton John, a good friend of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana opened up in an interview with ITV’s “Lorraine” in the U.K. about how in love Harry is with the actress.

“Well, I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love,” John said. “He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you.”

John said that he has not been formally invited to the upcoming “I do’s” but said it would be “nice” to be among the guests.

After months of speculation, royals fans finally got word as to who might have set the lovebirds up in the first place. Harry and Markle have kept mum on the details of who the matchmaker was to respect her privacy but on Thursday, E! News revealed it was a childhood friend of Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz.

“Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone,” a source told E!. “It’s hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone, but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”

That’s when she decided introduced Markle to Harry and as they say, the rest is history.

Harry and Markle are set to wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

(H/T Fox News)