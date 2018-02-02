Prince William and Duchess Catherine are wrapping up their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway but before they said goodbye, they stepped out one more time on Friday for a little snowy weather outing.





On Friday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge braved the wintery weather to learn more about the wildly popular Norwegian teen drama “Skam” and rubbed elbows with some of the stars. The couple was joined by Prince Haakon and Princess Mertens-Marit on the visit to Hartvig Nissen School where the series was filmed. The drama revolved around a group of high school students and focused on teen issues like eating disorders, relationship issues, sexual assault and homosexuality. It wrapped after it’s fourth season.

The final day of The Duke and Duchess's tour begins at the Hartvig Nissen School, which was the location for the hugely successful Norwegian television programme Skam #RoyalVisitNorway pic.twitter.com/lta3RVnHUZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2018

William took part in some of the conversations with students at the school and the actors and asked them, “Does it feel that a lot of young people are afraid of the issues, and what you’ve done is brought it to life?”

Actor Taregi Sandvik Moe, whose character was homosexual and had a mother who suffered from mental illness responded, “The issues are hard for people to take. We live in a society where people expect you to deal with problems on your own,” according to PEOPLE.

Kensington Palace captured the royals’ final day of the tour and shared it on Twitter.

The Duke and Duchess, accompanied by The Crown Prince and Princess of Norway, meet the stars of Skam to hear more about the making of the series 🎥 #RoyalVisitNorway pic.twitter.com/nnu0YG8ZmC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2018

Later, the couple joined Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit at their home for lunch followed by a tour of Holmenkollen Ski Jump, an iconic landmark in the city of Oslo.

The Duke and Duchess join Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit and their labradoodle Muffins Kråkebolle for lunch at Skaugum, their official residence 🇳🇴#RoyalVisitNorway pic.twitter.com/SIpA5oJIeU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2018

The final engagements of the tour will take place in the beautiful setting of Holmenkollen, the snowy hills that overlook the city of Oslo ❄️#RoyalVisitNorway pic.twitter.com/x97ts5kNcT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2018

The Duke and Duchess, accompanied by The Crown Prince and Princess, arrive at the Holmenkollen Ski Jump – one of Oslo's most iconic landmarks 🇳🇴#RoyalVisitNorway pic.twitter.com/4h9z73XY96 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2018

While visiting the ski jump, William and Catherine learned more about how Norwegians deal with the coldest temperatures while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. They were also able to observe junior ski jumpers practice from Norway’s national team.