It’s no secret that Queen Elizabeth II disapproved of her son Prince Charles’ relationship and now marriage with Camilla Parker-Bowles, and now, a new tell-all exposes the rumored details behind the feud.





According to author Tom Bower, Queen Elizabeth II gave Parker-Bowles a tongue lashing just a year after Princess Diana’s death. At that time, the queen reportedly had drunk “several martinis, and to Charles’s surprise, she replied forcefully: She would not condone his adultery, nor forgive Camilla for not leaving Charles alone to allow his marriage to recover,” Bower wrote in “Rebel Prince: The Power and Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.”

Bower claims that the queen went on to call her a “wicked woman” and said she wanted “nothing to do with her.”

Despite the royal family turmoil, Prince Charles went through with his marriage to Parker-Bowles in 2005. Because of the couple’s affair, they were not allowed to wed in the Church of England and instead married in Windsor Town Hall.

Before the wedding, the queen reportedly did not invite Parker-Bowles to official dinners and various ceremonies.

In the years since the wedding, the queen is rumored to have come around and softened her opinion of her daughter-in-law. She has now been invited to several official dinners and royal family events.

