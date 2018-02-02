Mark your calendars, Royals fans, because the Palace just announced the date Princess Eugenie will say “I do” with fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew took to Twitter on Friday to announce his daughter’s wedding will take place on October 12, 2018!





“The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” the statement read.

The couple announced their engagement on Jan. 22 with a statement posted on the royal family’s official social media pages.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” the statement read alongside a photo of the couple together.

Following the big news, Eugenie opened up about the romantic moment Brooksbank asked her to marry him while on vacation in Nicaragua.

“The lake was so beautiful. It was like the light was a special light that I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’” the bride-to-be said. “Which was really surprising, even though we have been together for seven years. I was over the moon.”

It was rumored that the couple were initially planning for an “Indian Summer” wedding in September but were forced to postpone their nuptials as Eugenie’s cousin, Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle are slated for official royal tours that month.

“There is talk of a number of foreign tours for Prince Harry and Miss Markle this year, and September is a date that has been mooted. There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead,” a source told The Daily Mail in January. “They are fine with it. I don’t think anything will overshadow how deliriously happy they are.”

The rumored cause of postponement reportedly has not caused tension between the couples. A source close to PEOPLE said that there is “zero competition” between Harry and Markle and Eugenie and Brooksbank.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” the source said.