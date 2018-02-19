All eyes were on pregnant Duchess Catherine over the weekend when she attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (more commonly known as BAFTA) Awards on the arm of her husband Prince William over the weekend.





Much like award shows in the United States, attendees were encouraged to wear all black in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp initiatives at this year’s BAFTAs, which are the British equivalent to the Oscars. For her formal maternity look, Duchess Catherine opted for a green cap-sleeved gown and coordinating emerald accessories. She wore her hair down in her signature loose curls and carried a black clutch that matched her suede Prada heels. William looked dapper in a traditional black tuxedo for the evening.

The soon-to-be mom of three’s attire didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter users, who were quick to call her out for not supporting the movements by wearing black on the red carpet.

I can't believe #KateMiddleton. #PrincessDiana would have worn black. #BAFTAs2018#timesup Kate Middleton Hits the Red Carpet in Deep Green Amid BAFTA's Time’s Up All-Black Dress Code https://t.co/oci0N2R2jL via @people — Carolyn Ordoñez (@CarolynOrdonez) February 19, 2018

I know the Royals aren’t supposed to get involved with “protests” or anything… but would it really have been THAT bad for Kate Middleton to wear black??? #BAFTAs2018 — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) February 18, 2018

The Sun reports that people on the red carpet were just as disgruntled about the Duchess’s fashion statement as social media users.

“She shouldn’t have bothered turning up if she couldn’t wear black,” one guest said, according to the paper.

Another reportedly added, “How is supporting equality for women political?”

Being a member of the royal family, Catherine is supposed to stay away from making any public political statements, though she has made supported women’s issues when discussing mental health and motherhood.

“Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother,” she said last year. “It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.”

Margot Robbie, Selma Hayek and Jennifer Lawrence were among the stars who wore black at this year’s award show.