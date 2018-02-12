The countdown to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly anticipated royal wedding is on, and now we have even more information about their big day!





On Feb. 12, the couple released more details about their upcoming “I do’s” with statements posted to the British Monarchy’s official social media accounts. It was previously announced that Markle and Harry will wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but now royals fans know exactly what time to tune in.

“[Harry and Ms. Markle] are looking forward to sharing their celebrations on the day and would like to thank the public for the good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement,” the Palace began the statement. “The wedding service will begin at noon [7 a.m. EST] on 19 May at St George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service, and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate.”

The fun really gets going after the ceremony, when the couple will take the traditional carriage procession through Windsor Town.

“At 1 p.m. the couple will travel through Windsor Town in a carriage procession, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. Afterwards, there will be a reception at St George’s Hall for guests from the congregation,” the statement continued. “Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private reception.”

Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s wedding day went off along a similar schedule back in 2011. For their wedding at Westminster Abbey, William and Catherine’s ceremony began at 11 a.m., with the procession arriving at Buckingham Palace at 12:30 p.m. The couple then joined family and friends for an afternoon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II before hosting their own evening bash for friends and family at 7 p.m. that evening.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harry was shaking things up when it came to the vast guest list for his wedding. He reportedly upset his father Prince Charles and grandfather Prince Philip by insisting that his estranged aunt, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, be present on his big day.

“It has been made very clear by Buckingham Palace that they don’t want the Duchess of York to attend,” a source told the Daily Mail. She was not invited to Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s wedding.

If she does not attend Harry’s wedding, Ferguson will have at least one opportunity to witness a royal wedding when her daughter Princess Eugenie marries fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October.