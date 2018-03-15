Queen Elizabeth II finally gave her official consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle this coming May.

On Thursday, the queen released a statement and formally gave her blessing for the lovebirds to wed in just two short months.





“My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council,” she wrote in a statement via the Succession to the Crown Act, giving formal permission for Harry to marry, according to PEOPLE. She used the couple’s given names in the official document, and you can see that Markle goes by her middle name rather than her given first name, Rachel (which was also the first name of her “Suits” character).

Earlier this month, Markle was baptized into the Church of England in a private ceremony with friends and family. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Duchess Camilla, were reportedly among the guests, though Queen Elizabeth and Prince William were not in attendance.

The couple are set to wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.