Hearts all across the world stopped during a recent Olympics event when a rogue squirrel dashed onto the course while Austrian snowboarder Daniela Ulbing was in the middle of her parallel giant slalom heat.





Ulbing managed to avoid hitting the squirrel and went on to finish at the top of her heat, but that didn’t stop the public from reacting to the squirrel’s close call with becoming road-kill (slalom-kill?).

One person affected by the near-accident was Josh Weinstein, a former writer for “The Simpsons.” Weinstein tweeted an image from the Olympics alongside a picture from an old episode of the animated classic, writing, “Simpsons predicted it.”

Simpsons predicted it pic.twitter.com/pSMb4FVP3p — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) February 24, 2018

The image comes from the episode “Mountain of Madness,” which originally aired on Feb. 2, 1997. In the episode, Homer and Mr. Burns go on a team-building exercise to a cabin in the mountains, only to get trapped during an avalanche. After striking a propane tank, the cabin goes flying through the mountains, hitting a squirrel along the way.

Twitter, of course, had some thoughts on the comparison.

Simpson’s predictions, is there anything they can’t do????? — Kirt (@BarbieQuinn5) February 25, 2018

When will the IOC finally bring rockethouse back to the Olympics? — Joshua Versalle (@joshversalle) February 24, 2018

Some, however, didn’t agree with Weinstein’s comparison.

That episode of Simpsons is nothing do with the Olympics. — Tom (@TomBLock91) February 25, 2018

Yes because a squirrel in snow is predicting that specific event…… Simpson predicted all squirrels in snow then? — THAREN (@ImTharen) February 25, 2018

While I admire your devotion to the simpsons I am so disappointed that you have misquoted south park — Hang the DJ (@Dockjaw) February 24, 2018

Having been on the air for almost 30 years now, “The Simpsons” has been known to predict several real world events, including a Trump presidency and Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance.

