Menu
omarosa manigault-newman trump white house plantation Read this Next

Omarosa compares Trump's White House to a plantation in a new "Celebrity Big Brother" clip
Advertisement

Hearts all across the world stopped during a recent Olympics event when a rogue squirrel dashed onto the course while Austrian snowboarder Daniela Ulbing was in the middle of her parallel giant slalom heat.


Ulbing managed to avoid hitting the squirrel and went on to finish at the top of her heat, but that didn’t stop the public from reacting to the squirrel’s close call with becoming road-kill (slalom-kill?).

One person affected by the near-accident was Josh Weinstein, a former writer for “The Simpsons.” Weinstein tweeted an image from the Olympics alongside a picture from an old episode of the animated classic, writing, “Simpsons predicted it.”

RELATED: A “Simpsons” animator just revealed that Scratchy could’ve been Smithers’ cat

The image comes from the episode “Mountain of Madness,” which originally aired on Feb. 2, 1997. In the episode, Homer and Mr. Burns go on a team-building exercise to a cabin in the mountains, only to get trapped during an avalanche. After striking a propane tank, the cabin goes flying through the mountains, hitting a squirrel along the way.

Twitter, of course, had some thoughts on the comparison.

Some, however, didn’t agree with Weinstein’s comparison.

Having been on the air for almost 30 years now, “The Simpsons” has been known to predict several real world events, including a Trump presidency and Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance.

(H/T Twitter)

Alex Carrigan About the author:
Alex Carrigan is a copy editor for Rare. He is originally from Newport News, Virginia and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2014. He has a B.S. in Mass Communications: Print/Online Journalism and volunteers as the Communications and PR Manager for the Cambridge Writers’ Workshop. He longs to travel, write, ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

5 fun facts about iconic musician Little Richard

5 fun facts about iconic musician Little Richard

Kylie Jenner sent the stock of this billion dollar company down the tubes with just one tweet

Kylie Jenner sent the stock of this billion dollar company down the tubes with just one tweet

Here’s what Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, really thinks about her baby news

Here’s what Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, really thinks about her baby news

These 3 beloved celebs notoriously cheated on their partners

These 3 beloved celebs notoriously cheated on their partners

The Kardashians shared meaningful tributes to their late father on his birthday

The Kardashians shared meaningful tributes to their late father on his birthday

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement