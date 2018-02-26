Menu
The “TODAY” family is finally home from a long few weeks covering the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea and boy, were their kids happy to see them!


Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker celebrated their reunions with their loved ones on Instagram after two weeks away the U.S..

“Home!!!!! ❤❤❤,” Kotb shared alongside a photo with baby Haley Joy and boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

Al Roker was also pretty excited to his family and shared his warm welcome with fans on Instagram.

“Best part of being away at @pyeongchang2018winterolympics and @todayshow is seeing @debrobertsabc @nickr629 and Pepper when you arrive at @jfkairport,” Roker wrote.

But, “TODAY” really got us when they shared a video montage of all of the hosts, including Dylan Dreyer, reuniting with their families.

It looks like it’s good to be home for all of these sweet families.

