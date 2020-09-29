During “Love Your Body Week” on NBC’s The Today Show the coolest TV moms in New York City decided to get their kids involved. (It can’t be all Al Roker.) Today Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Savannah Guthrie all shared letters to their daughters at home and got emotional discussing positive body image and loving themselves.

Without a doubt, what Today’s moms wrote their daughters was super inspiring and sweet. (These ladies are going to deserve some serious Mother’s Day gifts after this.)

“My Dearest Vale,” Today Show co-anchor Guthrie wrote. “I’m writing this letter to you because we are doing a series called, ‘Love Your Body’ week. I will confess just to you: That is something I have never been very good at doing. But I’m hoping I can teach you to be different.”

“You don’t know this yet, but our society is pretty obsessed with body image. Before too long (it’s inevitable) you’ll be bombarded with images of perfection almost nobody can attain,” she continued. “If you’re like me, and so many women, you’ll be tempted to judge yourself, to compare yourself, to berate yourself, to doubt yourself. I hope somehow I can equip you to withstand this assault on your confidence.”

“I want you to love your body, not because of how thin or tall or pretty you may grow up to be, but because it is truly a miracle. When you think about your body, let’s think not about how it looks, but about all the things it can do.”

New mom Hoda Kotb also penned an emotional note to daughter Haley Joy. Kotb addressed specific body parts on her adopted daughter’s body in her note.

“Your eyes: Use them to see the good in people and each day,” she began. “Your smile: Share it often […] Your heart: Listen to it, follow it and figure out what and who makes it beat faster.” She added, “Your skin: Strive to be comfortable in it your whole life […] Your soul: Float next to mine forever.”

Jenna Bush Hager shared some of the words of wisdom she learned from parents George W. and Laura Bush.

“If Daddy and I do our jobs, you will look in the mirror and always like who you see,” she said. “Always know that just by being authentically you, you are more than enough. And my hope is that one day, when you stand judging yourself in front of a mirror, you can see yourself the way I that I see you.”

Just a really sweet segment from the NBC news and morning show, and if this was the first time they did it it definitely shouldn’t be the last. Definitely a good day to stroll by their big window if you had happened to be in NYC.

This story was originally published June 6, 2017.