Menu
first lady melania trump east wing Read this Next

Melania Trump finally responds to the "salacious & flat-out false reporting" about her marriage
Advertisement

Ever since Allison Janney has made headlines for playing LaVona Golden, figure skater Tonya Harding’s mother, in the movie “I, Tonya,” people have been wondering if the experience portrayed is accurate.


In the movie, Golden is abusive, both verbally and physically, to her daughter, but according to a report by People magazine, that wasn’t necessarily the case.

“In some ways, I have to say that she was no more cruel than a lot of skating mothers at the ice arena,” Harding’s childhood friend Sandra Luckow told People. “She just did it with a lot more honesty. Did Mrs. Harding yell at Tonya to get back on the ice? Yes, but so did every other mother also was pushing their child because of the expense. It was one of those things where families were making huge sacrifices to pay for ice skating, and Mrs. Harding in particular.”

Harding did not have the typical background of fellow ice skaters like Nancy Kerrigan. She grew up in a lower middle class family in Oregon, and her family sacrificed a lot to let her train, and she was often referred to as “White Trash.”

“It was much more difficult for her to pay the ice time than anyone else. And to be honest, Tonya got a lot of help from a variety of people and Mrs. Harding was always grateful,” Luckow added.

As far as the physical abuse goes, Luckow tells about one time where she almost called the authorities, but was warned not to.

“There were incidents that everybody saw that were egregious,” she said. “I was in a bathroom stall, saw it through the crack in the bathroom stall, went and told adults that I was going to report it to child authorities. And I was told that if I did, it would ruin Tonya’s skating career because she would be taken away from her family and she would no longer be able to skate. That’s the one incidence that I saw.”

The truth about Tonya Harding’s mom, according to a friend AP Photo/Jack Smith
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Woman’s edgy idea for new “Batman” movie takes the internet by storm

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

Despite all of the rumors, Matt Lauer thought he would never be fired from his job on “TODAY”

After six miscarriages, “General Hospital” alum reveals the heartbreaking news we hoped we’d never hear

After six miscarriages, “General Hospital” alum reveals the heartbreaking news we hoped we’d never hear

Former “Charmed” star just unloaded on the CW channel for this impending reboot

Former “Charmed” star just unloaded on the CW channel for this impending reboot

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement