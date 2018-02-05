Menu
Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her first daughter on Feb. 4 and over the last 24 hours, fans have been wondering what she named the baby.


Soon after the big news, die-hard Kardashian-Jenner fans began to speculate on what the name could be and the biggest theory now is that the baby could be named “Butterfly.” Don’t go writing if off just yet. There is some evidence out there to suggest that that could be the baby girl’s name.

Just months after going public with their relationship, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott got matching butterfly tattoos just above their ankles. The tattoo was supposedly a nod to his hit song, “Butterfly Effect,” but considering it was June 2017, approximately one month into her pregnancy, it could be a hint at the baby’s name.

Next, Jenner was spotted wearing a butterfly necklace in the 11-minute video dedicated to her daughter. She also showcased a similar butterfly ring on Instagram in November.

The hints have Twitter a buzzin’ now with fans sharing their two cents on the potential name.

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian flaunts matching baby bump after Kylie’s birth announcement

Jenner isn’t the only sister who drove fans wild with potential baby names. In the hours after Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate, fans went wild with theories about what the baby was named.

After Kardashian West shared a close up photo of a Louis Vuitton print, fans speculated that the baby was named “LV” or “Louis” but Kardashian West surprised us all when she named the newborn, Chicago West.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
