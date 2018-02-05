Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her first daughter on Feb. 4 and over the last 24 hours, fans have been wondering what she named the baby.





Soon after the big news, die-hard Kardashian-Jenner fans began to speculate on what the name could be and the biggest theory now is that the baby could be named “Butterfly.” Don’t go writing if off just yet. There is some evidence out there to suggest that that could be the baby girl’s name.

Just months after going public with their relationship, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott got matching butterfly tattoos just above their ankles. The tattoo was supposedly a nod to his hit song, “Butterfly Effect,” but considering it was June 2017, approximately one month into her pregnancy, it could be a hint at the baby’s name.

Next, Jenner was spotted wearing a butterfly necklace in the 11-minute video dedicated to her daughter. She also showcased a similar butterfly ring on Instagram in November.

💞 shoot day

The hints have Twitter a buzzin’ now with fans sharing their two cents on the potential name.

If Kylie Jenner calls her daughter butterfly I’m deactivating — Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermottx) February 5, 2018

possible baby names for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter: Maria

Quintana

Cactus Jackie

Mamacita

Soon

It’s Lit

Straight Up

Lip Kit

Butterfly

Autotune — Rodeo 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) February 4, 2018

I see @KylieJenner is calling her daughter Butterfly. Does she not realize that the poor girl will have to go to school some day? — Paul Stenson (@PaulVStenson) February 5, 2018

I’m calling it now kylie Jenner named her baby butterfly… I’m not happy about it I’m just calling it now — Leslie Knope (@MegSmith6xo) February 5, 2018

Real question is why did the camera person zoom in on the butterfly necklace in Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement video? Is the baby called Butterfly? Does the name mean Butterfly? Why do I care so much? — ☾ Els ☼ (@elliepackwood) February 4, 2018

if kylie jenner has named her daughter butterfly then i am PRAYING khloe names her child something normal — courtney (@courtssxo_) February 5, 2018

everyone thinks @KylieJenner is gonna name her baby butterfly, but i bet it’s gonna be monarch!! — tory swank (@toryswank24) February 5, 2018

it’s so obvious Kylie Jenner’s baby name is Butterfly. She posted a photo on insta of pink butterfly jewellery, in the announcement vid butterflies were on her necklace and in the nursery and her and travis got matching butterfly tattoos.. coincidence? 🦋 #KylieJenner — B (@bethforrester) February 5, 2018

If kylie Jenner seriously calls her child Butterfly, al delete my life goodbye x — Hannah Bonnar (@hannahbonnar_x) February 5, 2018

Jenner isn’t the only sister who drove fans wild with potential baby names. In the hours after Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate, fans went wild with theories about what the baby was named.

After Kardashian West shared a close up photo of a Louis Vuitton print, fans speculated that the baby was named “LV” or “Louis” but Kardashian West surprised us all when she named the newborn, Chicago West.